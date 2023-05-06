BJP's 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement said the party workers will launch a four-week-long campaign – 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' - from Saturday to expose Kejriwal's "lies." He said that the party will release a 27-minute video on the Delhi Chief Minister's "political U-turns" screening it at 4,200 places across the city. Addressing the dharna gathering earlier, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said Kejriwal has now become a "nawab."



"He did not spare anyone, be it Anna Hazare or his own comrades. Even autowallahs, rehri-patri wallahs, and fruit sellers used to donate money to him. He became 'Nawab Kejriwal' by taking Rs 50-100 from them. And now he spent Rs 45 crore on building a Raj Mahal for himself," Ilmi, a former Kejriwal ally, said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Kejriwal underwent a "political conversion" after grasping power and became "Sultan of Delhi." "Delhi people are shocked to witness this change in a person who used to assert he was a common man. Before becoming a Sultan he used to wear a RS 45 muffler and now he is living in a grand Rs 45 crore house," Poonawala said.