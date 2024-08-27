BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Sept 2; PM Modi to take lead

New Delhi: The BJP is all set to kick-start its fresh membership drive from September 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the lead in the party’s massive organisational exercise.



The colossal exercise described by the party as ‘Sangathan Parv’ will be spread over the next two months and conducted in two phases.

“The drive will begin with the renewal of PM Modi’s membership by party President JP Nadda,” BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde told mediapersons.

Explaining the rationale behind this, he said that the party membership drive is undertaken after every five-six years and as per the BJP’s constitution, all the existing members also have to renew their membership.

The BJP has set a target of attaining ten crore members, barring those states where elections are due.

The membership drive will be conducted in two phases.

Sharing details of the phase-wise drive, Vinod Tawde told the Press that the first phase would run from September 2 to September 25 while the second phase would begin after a week-long gap and end on October 15.

He also gave the low-down on how the BJP became the world’s largest party in 2014 after surpassing China’s Communist party and mentioned about Covid constraints which reportedly was the reason behind the truncated drive in 2019.

For subscribing to party membership, individuals can apply on multiple forums including making a missed call, applying on the BJP’s portal or other digital platforms like NaMo App, other QR codes.

The main objective of the drive is to reach out to the maximum number of people, across all segments.

The party not only expects to better its previous numbers but also hopes to consolidate its position as the dominant force in Indian politics.

Recently, a workshop was also organised in this regard and was attended by top party leadership including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.

BJP MP Sambit Patra, speaking to the media, had elaborated on the BJP’s motto and commitment to serve Mother India and not just remaining a political outfit for securing power.