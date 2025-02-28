BJP’s Raja Singh Demands Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Resignation

Live
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Goshamahal, T. Raja Singh, on Friday urged Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to step down, alleging failure to maintain law and order in the state.
In a video statement, Raja Singh claimed that criminal activities, including murder and sexual offenses, have surged since the Congress government took office.
“Incidents of murder and rape are being reported daily. The chief minister, who also holds the home minister portfolio, is responsible for ensuring public safety. If he cannot do so, he should resign,” he stated.
Referring to a reported gang rape and murder in Sangareddy, Raja Singh said residents of Sadashivpet were fearful, with families reluctant to allow women and girls outside.
He accused the Congress-led government of negligence in handling security concerns, asserting that law enforcement had weakened under its administration.