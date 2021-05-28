Black Fungus Declared An Epidemic Disease In Delhi, Reported 150 Cases Of Black Fungus In A Single Day

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal announced regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act on the same day that Delhi reported 153 new Black Fungus infections, making it necessary for healthcare establishments to record cases of the infection.

The announcement comes after an uptick in Mucormycosis, popularly known as Black Fungus, infections in the nation's capital. According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there are already 620 cases of Black Fungus within the city. After the fresh 153 cases of black fungus reported in the past 24 hours, the total has risen to 773.

The restrictions, which were announced on May 27, prohibit anyone or any institution from disseminating information about Black Fungus management without the authorization of the health department. Authorities go on to say that offenders will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with disobedience to a legally proclaimed order by a public worker.

Patients with a weaker immune system are badly affected by Black Fungus, a fungal infection that is not regarded as a big hazard to healthy people. It affects the lungs, brain, and eyesight, and if not treated appropriately, it can be fatal.

The second Covid wave has increased the number of cases that require hospitalisation and steroid therapy. In this context, there has been an increase in Black Fungus infections, with high blood sugar levels and other health issues among the risk factors.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Black Fungus has arisen as a new hurdle in the country's fight against the pandemic. All states have been urged by the Union Health Ministry to designate the infection as an epidemic and direct healthcare facilities to report each case.

Several states are reporting the shortage crisis of antifungal injection used to treat fungal disease. 80,000 vials of Amphotericin B have been handed to states, union territories, and central institutions, as per Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda. The government sent 29,250 vials of the drug to states and union territories on May 26.

Meanwhile, on May 13, a 49-year-old lady with severe abdominal discomfort, vomiting, and constipation was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Later, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi has discovered the woman's case as the first case of White Fungus in the national capital that causes many perforations throughout the colon.

However, India has confirmed 11,717 cases of Black Fungus infections so far. The state of Gujarat has the most cases with 2,859, followed by Maharashtra with 2,770..