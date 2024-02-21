Blue Aadhaar card application details

Key Features of the Blue Aadhaar Card

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar cards, consisting of information such as a person's full name, permanent address, and date of birth in addition to a unique 12-digit number. These cards are essential for accessing government subsidies and welfare programmes and are also seen as an important proof of identity.

What makes the Blue Aadhaar card unique?

The UIDAI unveiled the idea of the 'Baal Aadhaar' card in 2018. As its name implies, it is blue in colour, in contrast to the standard white Aadhaar card for adults. For children younger than five years old, this card also includes a 12-digit unique identification number. Baal Aadhaar can be applied by parents for their newborn. The child's birth certificate or hospital discharge slip can be used as valid enrollment documents. Parents can enroll their children in the Baal Aadhaar card using their school ID as well.

Issuing the card to a child does not necessitate their biometric data, unlike adults. The UID of his or her parents is used to process his or her information, which includes demographic details and a photo. When the child turns five, the biometric information is to be updated and renewed at the age of 15.

Benefits of having a Blue Aadhaar Card

A multitude of government assistance schemes can be accessed with the card. It helps the government identify genuine students and makes it easier to provide EWS scholarships. Plus, Blue Aadhaar cards are being mandated by numerous schools as part of the admissions process.

Steps to get a Blue Aadhaar Card

Visit the UIDAI's website- www.uidai.gov.in.

Click on the Aadhaar card registration option.

Enter your child's name, parent/guardian’s phone number, and other relevant information.

Choose your apt appointment time for the registration.

Schedule an appointment at your nearest enrollment centre.

Visit the enrollment centre with your child at the scheduled time.

Don’t forget to carry important documents such as your Aadhaar card, address proof, and the child's birth certificate.

Provide your Aadhaar details, which will be linked to your child's UID.

No biometric information is required; the photograph clicked at the centre serves the purpose.

The document verification process commences.

Once the process is completed, you will receive a message on your registered mobile number.

Collect the acknowledgment slip.

Your child will receive the card within 60 days of verification.

Visit the official website in case of any further queries.