BMC gets serious about Mumbai air pollution, invites EoI for artificial rains

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday invited expression of interest (EoI) from global companies for its planned "cloud seeding" programme intended for artificial rains to battle the severe air pollution in Mumbai.

The civic body has sought EoIs from companies, firms, and organisations having a legal status for initiating the "cloud seeding" programme using suitable technologies and with experience of similar nature in the past three years, till December 14.

The move came 10 days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde woke up early in the morning and went on a pre-dawn review of the air pollution status and measures being taken by the BMC to control it.

At that time, he had assured that if required, the state government will go in for a "cloud seeding" programme and sign an agreement with a Dubai-based company to control air and dust pollution in Mumbai.

However, in the past few days, following unseasonal rains in parts of Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has considerably improved.

Besides, after a rap from the Bombay High Court, the BMC has initiated a series of measures to control the air pollution created by thousands of private and government construction sites, vehicles and other sources of pollutants.

Civic officials indicate that the process of appointing a "cloud seeding" company is likely to be completed in the next 3-4 months, depending on various parameters as a measure to control the air pollution in Mumbai.