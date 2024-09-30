BNS section 163 imposed in Delhi till October 5

New Delhi: The Indian Justice Code (BNS) Section 163 has been implemented in many areas of the capital, Delhi. It has been implemented for the next 6 days. Apart from New Delhi, Central Delhi, and North Delhi, Section 163 has been implemented on all the borders of Delhi, which will be applicable for the next 6 days, i.e., from 30 September to 5 October.



The Delhi Police Commissioner has issued orders for this. During this time, there will be a ban on sit-ins and demonstrations at places, and no one will bring any kind of weapon. This decision has been taken after Delhi Police has received inputs of creating disturbances due to the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, the Idgah case, and elections in two states.

Earlier, Section 144 was implemented, but after the change in the new laws, Section 163 of BNS has replaced it. Under Section 163 of the BNS, five or more people cannot gather together anywhere. Apart from this, a public meeting, street meeting, procession, or demonstration cannot take place without permission.