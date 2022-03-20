  • Menu
Body Of Indian Student Killed In Ukraine Will Be Donated To Medical College

Naveen Shekharappa, a final year medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri, who died when Russian soldiers blew up a government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine

  • The family of Naveen Gyanagoudar, who was a medical student killed in war-torn Ukraine, has decided to donate his body
  • Naveen's embalmed mortal remains would arrive in Bengaluru on March 21.

The family of Naveen Gyanagoudar, who was a medical student killed in war-torn Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to S. S. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Davanagere after completing his final rites.

The major declaration was done by Naveen's father, Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, after the family was informed and got to know that Naveen's embalmed mortal remains would arrive in Bengaluru on March 21. He said that they are feeling a little better now. They didn't know if they would ever be able to have a glimpse of his face one last time.

However, owing to the efforts of the federal and state governments, they will be able to see him one final time. In their home, they shall do pooja on his body before donating it to the medical college.

According to Indian embassy officials, the mortal remains of Naveen will arrive in Bengaluru early on March 21. While Naveen's brother Harsha said that the body is anticipated to arrive in Chalageri by 11 a.m., and after the funeral rituals, they will give over the body to the medical college.
The funeral agent assigned by the MEA has taken ownership of Naveen's body remains after completing the relevant documentation, according to Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and State Nodal Officer (Ukraine crisis), reported
The Hindu.
Meanwhile, the skeletons were transferred to Warsaw. The Indian embassy in Poland and the funeral home have completed all of the necessary paperwork for the lifeless remains to be transported to India.

