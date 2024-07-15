Body Of Missing Sanitation Worker Found In Thiruvananthapuram Canal

The body of a sanitation worker, missing since July 13, was discovered in a canal in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Monday morning.

The worker, identified as Joy, was swept away while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal on Saturday.

Upon learning of his disappearance, a coordinated search and rescue operation was launched on Monday morning by teams from the Indian Navy, local police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Joy's decomposed body was found in the canal on the Pazhavangadi-Thakaraparambu-Vanchiyoor road by other sanitation workers, who promptly notified the police and the ward councillor. The location was about a kilometer from where Joy was last seen.

His body was taken to a hospital for further examination.

CHIEF MINISTER EXPRESSES GRIEF

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences over Joy's death, stating, "Joy's body, missing since Saturday, was found this morning near Thakaraparambu-Vanchiyoor. My deepest condolences go out to Joy's family in their time of grief."

Vijayan praised the coordinated rescue effort, which involved various government departments and the use of technology, including robotics. He acknowledged the dedication of the Fire Force, scuba diving team, NDRF, police, Navy's expert team, and sanitation workers, extending heartfelt gratitude for their service.