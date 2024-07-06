Bolpur tragedy: Two persons arrested, extra-marital affair emerges

Kolkata: The police have arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the carnage at Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district which killed three members of the same family.

The woman who has been arrested in this connection is Smirti Bibi, who is the wife of Sheikh Ratan, the younger brother of Sheikh Tuta, 40, who was killed in the carnage.

Besides, Sheikh Tuta, his wife Rumpa Bibi, 30, and son Ayan Sheikh, 94, were also killed in the carnage.

Sheikh Safiqul, a quack residing in an adjacent village, with whom Smirti Bibi allegedly had an extra-marital affair, had also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged by other members of the family, there were often quarrels in the family over an alleged extra-marital affair.

The family members as well as the neighbours of the family have informed the police that since Sheikh Tuta was vocal against this extra-marital affair, both Smirti Bibi and her paramour had developed a grudge over the deceased person.

On early Friday morning, the room where the three deceased individuals were sleeping was set on fire.

While Rumpa Bibi and Ayan Sheikh died on Friday only after they were brought to the hospital, Sheikh Tuta died early Saturday morning.

The local police have started an investigation into the matter.

Sources said that based on statements of different persons as well as some circumstantial evidence, the two persons were arrested on Saturday.