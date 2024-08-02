Live
Just In
Bomb Threat Causes Panic At Greater Kailash School; Delhi Police Launch Thorough Investigation
Panic spread through Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Friday after a local school received a threatening email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises.
The Delhi Police reacted swiftly, launching a thorough investigation and deploying officers to secure the school. They conducted a detailed search to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The threatening email, received by the school authorities on Thursday, specifically mentioned that a bomb was concealed somewhere within the school grounds.
Upon receiving the email, the school administration acted promptly by alerting the Delhi Police. Bomb Threat Causes Panic at Greater Kailash School; Delhi Police Launch Thorough Investigation Officers arrived on the scene quickly and began a methodical search of the entire school. They combed through classrooms, hallways, and other facilities to find any potential threat.
Despite the extensive efforts and heightened state of alert, the search concluded without finding any explosive device or suspicious item. The authorities continued to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all safety protocols were followed to prevent any potential danger in the future.