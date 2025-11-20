Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Three Delhi Schools; Extensive Searches Launched

Three private schools in New Delhi were hit with bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, leading to an immediate response from security agencies. According to officials, institutions such as the British School in Chanakyapuri and Modern School in Barakhamba were among those targeted.

Following the alerts, bomb disposal units, dog squads, and fire service teams were deployed to the locations to conduct thorough inspections. Authorities reported that no suspicious materials have been discovered so far, and the search operations are still in progress.