Bombay High Court Reserves Order In 7/11 Mumbai Train Blast Case After Extensive Hearings

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on death confirmation petitions and appeals related to the 7/11 Mumbai train blast case, concluding marathon hearings that began in July 2024. The exhaustive legal proceedings saw the division bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak meticulously examining the complex case that involves 12 accused in a terrorist attack that claimed 189 lives in 2006.

During the final hearing, the court provided a brief opportunity for the accused to speak, with Naved Hussain from Nagpur Central Prison asserting his innocence. Hussain, who was sentenced to death by the trial court and alleged to be one of the bomb planters, maintained that he was not involved in the case and should not be punished for a crime he did not commit.

The legal battle has been characterized by intense scrutiny of evidence, including controversial extra-judicial confessions and the invocation of stringent laws like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Advocates Yug Mohit Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, representing the accused, challenged the admissibility of confessions, arguing they were tainted by torture and suspiciously emerged only after MCOCA was applied.

The case's timeline is remarkable: the terrorist attack on July 11, 2006, saw RDX explosions across seven locations in Mumbai's suburban rail network within 11 minutes. Following the attack, 13 individuals were arrested, with 15 others declared wanted, some allegedly in Pakistan.

In 2015, a trial court convicted 12 people – five receiving death sentences and seven life imprisonment. The current High Court proceedings aim to confirm these sentences, with Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare arguing it is a "rarest of rare case" warranting capital punishment.

The defense has highlighted several critical points, including a subsequent Mumbai Crime Branch investigation suggesting Indian Mujahideen's involvement and an alleged confession by an operative named Sadiq. They also emphasized that the accused have been imprisoned for over 18 years.

The case's complexity is evident from its judicial history, having been transferred between 11 different benches due to the voluminous documents and evidence. The current bench's meticulous approach, sitting almost daily to conclude the hearings, underscores the judicial system's commitment to a thorough examination of this significant terrorism case.

As the court reserves its order, the nation awaits a verdict that could provide closure to the families of the 189 victims and resolve a long-standing legal battle that has spanned nearly two decades.