Bonus, allowance for Kendu leaf pluckers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced bonus and allowance for pluckers, and binders involved in the Kendu leaf trade.



The government will make a provision of Rs 240 crore for payment of bonus to pluckers, and binders involved in the kendu leaf trade for the 2022 crop year. An amount of Rs 120 crore has been sanctioned by the government towards bonus and allowance, which will benefit around 7.5 lakh pluckers, with an additional income of Rs 240 crore across the State.

As the trade plays a key role in the State's overall development, the government has taken this decision. It helps in economic development of weaker sections.