Border Security Force (BSF) Takes Action Against Drones And Smuggling: SOP Implemented
- Stay informed on the latest security measures along the Indo-Pak border as the Border Security Force (BSF) implements a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to counter drone movements and prevent smuggling of narcotics and weapons.
- With over 95 drones intercepted in the past year, the BSF is adapting to new challenges, utilizing technology and increased vigilance.
BSF officials announced on Monday the implementation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to monitor drone movements and counter the smuggling of narcotics and weapons along the Indo-Pak border. Special DG, BSF, Western Command, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, stated that the agency has been vigilant in tracking drone activities, having successfully shot down over 95 drones in the past year.
The majority of these drone interceptions occurred on the Punjab side of the border, with additional incidents in the Ganganar area of Rajasthan. The BSF's SOP is specifically designed to address the evolving threat posed by drones used for illegal activities, such as smuggling narcotics and weapons.
Khurania emphasized that the SOP includes comprehensive training for BSF Jawans on drone technology. The increased surveillance has compelled smugglers to shift from larger drones to smaller ones, reducing payload capacity to 400-500 grams. Despite the challenges posed by smaller drones, Khurania assured that the BSF is well-prepared to tackle any potential threats.
In collaboration with Punjab Police, the BSF is mapping vulnerable points along the border to enhance security measures. The initiative involves the installation of CCTV cameras, with the project expected to be completed by the end of March 2024. Additionally, there are plans to increase fencing in identified areas, pending land acquisition and compensation procedures.
Khurania commended Punjab Police for their support in identifying grey areas, enhancing surveillance, and leveraging technology to monitor activities along the border. Responding to concerns about illegal mining, the BSF DG stated that government intervention has effectively halted such activities along the India-Pakistan border.