Cyberabad Police Issue Guidelines for a Safe New Year Celebration

In preparation for the New Year festivities, Cyberabad Police have announced a series of guidelines aimed at ensuring public safety. The regulations apply to cab, taxi, and auto-rickshaw operators, who are required to adhere strictly to traffic laws. Drivers must wear uniforms and possess all necessary documentation while adhering to app booking protocols; refusal of rides booked through these services will result in a fine via e-challan.

The police encourage the public to report any issues they encounter, such as cancelled rides. Complaints should include the vehicle number, time, and location, and can be sent via WhatsApp to 9490617346. Additionally, cab drivers are warned against behaving rudely towards passengers or charging excessively.

Bar, pub, and club owners are reminded of their responsibility to ensure that patrons do not drive after consuming alcohol, with the potential for police action against establishments that fail to comply.

The Cyberabad Police have also installed special CCTV cameras along the roads to monitor violations, including driving on the wrong side, unauthorised parking, jumping signals, dangerous driving, and riding without a helmet. From 8 PM on December 31, extensive checks for drunk driving will be conducted throughout Cyberabad to promote a safe and enjoyable New Year celebration for all.