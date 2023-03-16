Both Houses To Reconvene Debate On Union Budget 2023

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will resume to discuss the Union Budget 2023 after being suspended for the entire day on Wednesday due to protests from both parties. The ruling parties pressured Congress Member Rahul Gandhi to retract his comments regarding the Adani case, while the opposition called for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the matter.



The second half of the Union Budget 2023 session is similarly hampered by frequent delays. According to sources, Leaders of like-minded Opposition parties will gather on Thursday at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss a floor plan for the upcoming second part of the Budget session notwithstanding the ongoing impasse in Parliament.



Meanwhile, Union minister Kiren Rijiju blasted on Congressman Rahul Gandhi for suggesting that Indian democracy is in danger, anti-India elements communicate in the same language. He continued that the administration and the Bharatiya Janata Party are unconcerned with what Rahul Gandhi says or how it may harm his own party, but they would not tolerate "defamation" of the nation.

Gandhi has been asked to apologise by the government for "defaming" India and its democratic institutions in remarks he made while visiting the United Kingdom and asserting that there is no freedom of speech there. It has claimed that the comments were offensive to the media, the legislature, and the courts.

