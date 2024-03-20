Live
Just In
BPSC cancels TRE 3 exam after question paper leak
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled Phase 3 of the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-3) following a question paper leak on Wednesday.
The examinations for class 1 to 5 and 6 to 8 were held in Bihar on March 15 but the education mafias had obtained the question paper a day earlier. They sold the question paper to the candidates.
Earlier, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar, during its investigation found that the paper was leaked from the printing press in Kolkata and a person named Vishal Kumar Chaurasia of Bihar’s Vaishali district was the mastermind behind it. He is on the run.
In al statement, the BPSC said that the examination for TRE 3 held on March 15 in two shifts has been cancelled. The new date for the examination will be announced soon.