Brahma Kumari's chief Dadi Janki passes away at the age of 104

Rajasthan: Dr Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the Chief Administrator of Brahma Kumaris, the world's largest spiritual organization run by women, left her mortal coil at the age of 104. She breathed her last at 2 am on March 27 at the Global Hospital and Research Centre at Mount Abu, Rajasthan, India. Her last rites were held today noon in the ground in front of the conference hall in the BrahmaKumaris, International Headquarters Shantivan, Near Abu Road.

Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the inspiration of women power, was born on 1 January 1916 in Hyderabad Sindh, now in Pakistan. At the age of 21, she had embraced the spiritual path of Brahmakumari's institute and was completely dedicated. She moved to Western countries to establish Indian philosophy, Raja Yoga and human values full of spiritual aura in the 1970s. Thousands of Service centers were established in over 140 countries of the world.

Dadi Janki contributed to a great deal for cleanliness of mind, soul and external hygiene all over the world. Recognising her unusual concern for cleanliness, Government of India nominated her as the Brand Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission.

Rajyogini Dadi Janki Ji, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, served society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. Her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy. My thoughts are with her countless followers in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/nCUwyh58f8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

Honourable President of India, Sri Ramnath Kovind, Honourable Prime Minister of India Sri Narendra Modi ji, Honourable Defence Minister Sri Rajnath Singhji, Many Important Dignitaries all over the world have sent their Tributes and highly appreciated the unstinted efforts of Dadi Janki ji throughout her life for spiritual sustenance, upliftment and wellbeing of the human beings in the entire world. She laid an indelible spiritual mark in the hearts of those who have love for the Almighty.