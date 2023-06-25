Bravehearts save woman trapped in swollen Haryana rivulet

Chandigarh: A car with a woman occupant, parked on the banks of the rain-fed Ghaggar rivulet on the outskirts of Haryana's Panchkula on Sunday as she performed some religious rituals, was washed away by the gushing water, a hair-raising video showed.

The incident was reported at Kharak Mangoli in Panchkula.

On seeing the car being washed away in the river, some local bravehearts fearlessly entered the overflowing river to save her. One of them threw a rope to the woman and pulled her out of the river with the help of others.

The woman, who sustained minor injuries, was sent to hospital in Panchkula.

Elsewhere, seven people were stranded while trying to cross the Ghaggar near Sector 27 of Panchkula. The local police and the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams reached the spot to rescue them.