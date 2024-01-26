Live
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits S.Korea to meet chip leaders
- 10 injured after cruise ship collides with breakwater in Japan
- Four killed, one injured in fire in Philippines
- 40-yr efforts to reduce human-elephant conflict recognised, Assam’s 'Elephant Girl' gets Padma Shri
- Newborn undergoes seven-hour surgery in UP hospital to survive TGA
- UGC cautions 21 Bengal universities for not appointing ombudsmen
- 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' to 'Doosri Darling': Usha Uthup's lyrical journey
- Flipkart Slashes Rs 13,000 on iPhone 15 Series! Check Deal
- 30 TTWREIS students to witness Republic Day parade today
- Rahul Bhat rolls into Bhopal for the next chapter of ‘Black Warrant’
Just In
Breaking News: Nitish Kumar to be back in alliance with BJP
Highlights
BJP top leadership in huddle. Nitish issue to be cracked. Deal seems to be done. Bihar CM to be back in alliance with BJPNitish makes fresh U turn for...
Nitish makes fresh U turn for fourth time. Sushil kumar Modi likely to be Dy CM. Nitish to resign as CM and take fresh oath on January. All JD(U) mlas called to patna. Nitish was u happy with Congress obstinate attitude. Amit Shah to meet NDA allies in New Delhi after 4 pm.
Nitish exit is big loss and set back to INDIA alliance.
Big setback for opposition
