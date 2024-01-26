Breaking News: Nitish Kumar to be back in alliance with BJP

BJP top leadership in huddle. Nitish issue to be cracked. Deal seems to be done. Bihar CM to be back in alliance with BJP

Nitish makes fresh U turn for fourth time. Sushil kumar Modi likely to be Dy CM. Nitish to resign as CM and take fresh oath on January. All JD(U) mlas called to patna. Nitish was u happy with Congress obstinate attitude. Amit Shah to meet NDA allies in New Delhi after 4 pm.

Nitish exit is big loss and set back to INDIA alliance.

Big setback for opposition