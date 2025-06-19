Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Breakthrough: India, Canada to reinstate envoys
New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and Canada have agreed to reinstate High Commissioners in each other's capitals, months...
New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and Canada have agreed to reinstate High Commissioners in each other's capitals, months after relations nosedived under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration. The decision followed a bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, briefing on the meeting, said, "The Prime Ministers agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to this very important relationship and the first of these steps that was agreed on was to restore the High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date. Other diplomatic steps will follow in due course".