Breakthrough: India, Canada to reinstate envoys

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and Canada have agreed to reinstate High Commissioners in each other's capitals, months after relations nosedived under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration. The decision followed a bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, briefing on the meeting, said, "The Prime Ministers agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to this very important relationship and the first of these steps that was agreed on was to restore the High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date. Other diplomatic steps will follow in due course".

