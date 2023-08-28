Live
- Deepti Sharma, Rashid Khan named as final nominations for WBBL, BBL overseas drafts
- A 'pawn' mutiny in Telangana chess intensifies after 8-year old girl was barred from playing
- Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025
- Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy
- Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit
- Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
- Chinese national jailed for pushing Indian-origin security officer in Singapore
- Supreme Court disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
- LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
- Delhi High Court directs 'Jailer' filmmakers not to exhibit Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey in the movie
Just In
Brightcom Group CMD, CFO quit after SEBI order
Brightcom Group has announced the resignations of Suresh Reddy, who was serving as the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the company, and Narayana Raju, who held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the company.
New Delhi : Brightcom Group has announced the resignations of Suresh Reddy, who was serving as the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the company, and Narayana Raju, who held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the company.
The resignations came after the SEBI order, which barred the company’s CMD and CFO from holding directorial positions.
The company said a Transition Leadership Team was proposed, with the responsibility of overseeing the leadership transition process.
The Board also approved the commencement of a search for an CEO and a CFO to ensure the smooth continuation of essential operations.
It was decided to promptly inform the company's staff about the upcoming leadership changes. Transparent and clear communication will be maintained throughout this transition period to ensure minimal disruption to daily operations.
The company will inform the public, stakeholders, and investors about the departure of the Chairman & Managing Director and CFO in alignment with SEBI's interim order. The communication will be truthful, professional, and consistent with the company's values, it said.
The Board acknowledged the need for regulatory compliance. Steps will be taken to engage with relevant regulatory bodies and ensure compliance with all applicable regulations during this transition period. The Board is committed to managing this leadership transition in a responsible and strategic manner, prioritising effective communication, regulatory compliance, financial stability, and the well-being of the company's employees and stakeholders.