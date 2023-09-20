British Consulate Chandigarh celebrates 40 years of Chevening

Chandigarh: With India receiving the largest number of awards, the British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh has commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Chevening Awards program in a celebration held here.

The event also saw the official launch of the Chevening application process for 2024-25.

Chevening is the UK government’s international award scheme and India receives the largest number of awards in the world -- benefiting over 3,700 scholars and fellows since 1983.

The Chevening Scholarship offers full financial support for a one-year master’s at any UK university.

Supriya Chawla, Acting Deputy High Commissioner and Head of Chevening Scholarships, India, expressed her optimism about the forthcoming application cycle, saying: “We are delighted to celebrate 40 years of the Chevening Awards in India. The programme has empowered individuals to make a significant impact on their communities, nations, and the world.”

She told IANS that they are expecting to receive a robust pool of applications from the Chandigarh region, known for its bright and talented individuals.

The event was attended by a diverse group of Chevening alumni from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and New Delhi, all of whom shared their inspiring stories of how Chevening had transformed their lives and careers.

These alumni serve as living testimonies to the program's enduring impact on individuals and their contributions to society.