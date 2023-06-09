Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife for seeking divorce in Anakapalli
- SCR Cancels Three Trains due to ongoing restoration works in Odisha
- Siblings killed in road accident in Hanamkonda
- Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
- How to use WhatsApp Channels and all details
- National Donald Duck Day
- Safety is a feeling that needs to be experienced, say Bengalureans
- Machilipatnam: Port focal point for development, says Perni Nani
- Five signs of a healthy menstrual cycle you shouldn’t ignore
- Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: ‘Spirituality beyond mortal understanding’
BSF Confiscates 5 Kg Of Drugs Dropped By A Drone In Amritsar Sector
Highlights
Over 5 kg of drugs that were dropped by a drone in the early hours of Friday near the International Border in the Amritsar sector were captured by the...
Over 5 kg of drugs that were dropped by a drone in the early hours of Friday near the International Border in the Amritsar sector were captured by the Border Security Force. According to a BSF officer, BSF men stationed in deep terrain reported hearing a drone buzzing and something being dropped in some nearby farms.
After looking around, a sizable parcel wrapped in yellow plastic was discovered in the fields next to the settlement. It had a gross weight of 5.26 kg and five smaller sachets that were thought to be heroin, he continued.
It tweeted that "Depth deployed troops of @BSF_Punjab heard the sound of #Pakistani drone & dropping by it. On searching 1 big packet containing 5.260 kg heroin has been recovered near Village Rai, District- #Amritsar, reported The Hindu.
Meanwhile, the police joined the BSF team in the search operation, during which one sizable packet that was likely contraband and was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was found in a field adjacent to the Rear Kakkar hamlet in Amritsar. Additionally discovered were a hook affixed to the packet and a nylon rope in a green shade.
According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, in the course of the search, a large package presumed to be illicit was found in a farming field outside of Rear Kakkar. It was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and had a green nylon rope and hook connected to it. Five packets of heroin totaling 5.260 kg in gross weight were discovered when the packet was opened. It added that five packages totaling 5.26 kilogrammes of heroin were discovered when the main packet was opened.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS