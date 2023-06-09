BSF Confiscates 5 Kg Of Drugs Dropped By A Drone In Amritsar Sector

After looking around, a sizable parcel wrapped in yellow plastic was discovered in the fields next to the settlement. It had a gross weight of 5.26 kg and five smaller sachets that were thought to be heroin, he continued.

Over 5 kg of drugs that were dropped by a drone in the early hours of Friday near the International Border in the Amritsar sector were captured by the Border Security Force. According to a BSF officer, BSF men stationed in deep terrain reported hearing a drone buzzing and something being dropped in some nearby farms.