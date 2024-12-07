BSF Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid Near India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt near the Chanakya Border Outpost (BOP) in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on December 6. A group of 20–25 Bangladeshi miscreants was found 100–150 meters inside Indian territory during heavy fog, attempting to transport cattle from Singhpara village into Bangladesh.

When challenged, the group attacked BSF personnel with lathis, injuring one officer. The BSF responded using non-lethal measures, such as stun grenades and Pump Action Guns (PAG), to deter the attackers.

Despite the measures, the miscreants surrounded the BSF team, and firing was reported from the Bangladeshi side. Acting in self-defence, BSF personnel opened fire, leading to the discovery of a dead body on the Bangladeshi side of the International Border (IB).

A flag meeting was subsequently convened between the BSF and the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB). The BSF lodged a protest against the smuggling attempt and the attack on its personnel. The BGB accepted the deceased's body and assured cooperation to prevent similar incidents in the future.