BSF Seizes 5.73 Kg Of Heroin Along India-Pakistan Border In Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a successful anti-narcotics operation on Sunday, seizing 10 packets of suspected heroin weighing 5.73 kg from an agricultural field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Fazilka district.

The contraband, discovered wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with improvised copper wire loops and illumination strips attached, bore hallmarks of cross-border smuggling methods. These distinctive packaging elements suggested the drugs were intended for transportation across the international boundary.

The operation was initiated based on critical intelligence from the BSF's intelligence wing. Acting on this information, BSF personnel executed a carefully planned search operation around 2:40 am near Dhani Natha Singh Wala village in Fazilka district.

This seizure highlights the BSF's ongoing vigilance and dedication to securing India's international borders against narcotics trafficking. The successful interception demonstrates the force's commitment to curbing drug smuggling activities in the border regions.