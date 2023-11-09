  • Menu
BSF trooper killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in J&K's Ramgarh sector

BSF trooper killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in J&Ks Ramgarh sector
Highlights

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Thursday in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB) in J&K.

Officials said that around 12.20 a.m. Thursday, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at the Narayanpur post of BSF in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

“BSF troops retaliated. Firing between the two sides continued for some time.

“A BSF head constable, Lal Farnn Kima was injured in Pakistan firing.

“He was immediately shifted to a community hospital in Ramgarh.

“The injured trooper was referred to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Jammu city for specialised treatment.

“The trooper succumbed to critical injuries on the way to the GMC hospital”, officials said.

This is the third violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border during the last 10 days.

