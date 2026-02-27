Beyond Colours: 8 Unique Holi Traditions That Showcase India’s Cultural Diversity

Holi may be widely recognised as the festival of colours, but across India, the celebrations unfold in remarkably different ways. Beyond gulal and water balloons, communities mark the occasion with age-old customs rooted in faith, folklore, martial traditions, and artistic heritage. From playful stick rituals in Uttar Pradesh to solemn ash ceremonies in Varanasi, each region adds its own character to the spring festival. Here’s a closer look at eight of the most fascinating Holi celebrations across the country.

Hola Mohalla, Punjab

In Anandpur Sahib, Holi takes on a warrior spirit during Hola Mohalla, a Sikh festival initiated by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Guru of Sikh. The event is marked by impressive displays of martial arts, horseback riding, mock combat, and community feasts known as langars. Rather than focusing on colours, the celebration honours bravery, discipline, and community bonding, offering a powerful and action-filled interpretation of the festive season.

Masan Holi, Varanasi

One of the most unusual Holi traditions unfolds at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. During Masan Holi, participants use ash from funeral pyres instead of coloured powders. This deeply symbolic ritual reflects the spiritual philosophy of life and death being interconnected. Unlike mainstream Holi festivities, the atmosphere here is contemplative, reminding devotees of mortality and liberation.

Ukuli (Manjal Kuli), Kerala

In parts of Kerala, particularly Kozhikode and nearby districts, Holi is celebrated as Ukuli, also known as Manjal Kuli. Instead of synthetic colours, people splash turmeric-infused water on one another. The ritual is linked to temple traditions and symbolises purity and auspiciousness. The celebration highlights Kerala’s distinct cultural identity while preserving the festive spirit of Holi.

Lathmar Holi, Uttar Pradesh

Barsana and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh are famous for Lathmar Holi, where women playfully strike men with sticks, and men defend themselves with shields. Inspired by tales of Radha and Krishna, this lively tradition draws visitors from across the country. The playful mock battle, filled with music and laughter, begins days before the main Holi celebrations.

Phoolon Wali Holi, Uttar Pradesh

In Vrindavan, Holi turns into a fragrant and gentle affair with Phoolon Wali Holi. Devotees gather at temples such as Banke Bihari, where priests shower flower petals instead of colours. Accompanied by devotional songs and chants, the atmosphere is serene and spiritually uplifting, especially cherished by pilgrims and elderly participants.

Basant Utsav, West Bengal

Shantiniketan’s Basant Utsav adds a literary and artistic dimension to Holi. Inspired by Rabindranath Tagore, the festival blends spring celebrations with poetry, music, and dance performances. Students dressed in yellow present cultural programmes, creating an elegant and refined ambience that attracts travellers seeking a cultural experience beyond conventional revelry.

Kumaoni Holi, Uttarakhand

In the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Holi unfolds as a musical celebration spanning several weeks. Towns like Almora and Nainital resonate with devotional songs and classical ragas performed in community gatherings. The focus here is on harmony and spirituality rather than exuberant colour play.

Dola Purnima, Odisha and Assam

In Odisha and Assam, Holi coincides with Dola Purnima, marked by temple rituals and grand processions. In cities like Puri and Guwahati, beautifully decorated palanquins carry Lord Krishna idols through the streets. Devotees participate in prayers and devotional singing, creating a celebration rooted deeply in religious tradition.

Together, these diverse traditions demonstrate that Holi is far more than a festival of colours — it is a vibrant expression of India’s cultural and spiritual richness.