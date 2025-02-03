Budget caters to every section of society:CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the Union Budget 2025-26 as people-oriented, welfare-driven, employment-generating and development-focused. He said this time the size of the budget is a record Rs 50,65,000 crore, which will give a new look to the progress and development of the country. The budget presented comprehensively is intended for every section of the society. There is some good news in this budget for farmers, daily wage earners, middle class, employees, women, youth, students and others.

Claiming that Odisha is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus and the State will touch new heights of development, Majhi said a record capital investment of Rs 15.5 lakh crore has been made in the budget to generate new jobs. Along with this, a provision of Rs 54,832 crore has been made for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which was Rs 32,426 crore.

“Odisha will also benefit from this increased provision and we will provide a record number of houses to the poor of the State,” the Chief Minister said. Majhi said the State’s share from the Central tax is estimated at Rs 55,232 crore for the year 2024-25 while in 2025-26 the amount will be Rs 64,408 crore. “The State government can use this increased fund for various welfare works,” he said.

This apart, Majhi said a record provision of Rs 67,000 crore has been made for Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana, which was Rs 22,694 crore. “With this, our government’s goal of providing clean drinking water to all villages of the State in the next two years will definitely be achieved,” he said.

Majhi said the ‘Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ has been proposed in the budget for the farmers of 100 districts in the country to increase productivity, which will help increase their income. This new scheme will benefit 1.7 crore farmers in the country. The announcement of increasing the loan limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh through Kisan Credit Card under the Modified Interest Subsidy Scheme will help in providing the farmers with the required cash.”

The Chief Minister claimed that the budget has been able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the middle class families. “For income tax payers, those earning Rs 12 lakh, which is Rs 1 lakh per month, will not have to pay any tax. With this, they will save at least Rs 80,000 which will further strengthen the Indian economy. This is truly the Modi Guarantee - what he says, he does,” Majhi said.