Buxa Bird Festival begins in West Bengal

The fourth 'Buxa Bird Festival' has begun in Buxa National Park in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said.

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal):The fourth 'Buxa Bird Festival' has begun in Buxa National Park in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said.

Over 50 birdwatchers from across the country and abroad have registered for the 2020 edition of the four-day festival that began on Monday, Ujjwal Ghosh, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), north Bengal said.

"More than 300 rare species including the Great Hornbill, Sultan Tit and Greater Spotted Eagle visit the national park during this period," Ghosh said.

Bird enthusiasts watch and click photographs of the migratory birds that come from colder regions in the northern hemisphere.

"I am excited to watch and click photographs of rare avian species. Buxa is a heaven for bird enthusiasts," Debashish Haldar, a birdwatcher from Hooghly district said.

