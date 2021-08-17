Bypoll for Rajya Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu on Sept 13

Chennai/New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will conduct the bypoll for one of the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on September 13.

The polling will take place for the seat that fell vacant after the demise of AIADMK's Rajya Sabha member A. Mohammedjan on March 23.

The poll panel said in a press release that August 31 will be the last date for filing nominations, which will be subjected to scrutiny on September 1. The notification will be issued on August 24, while polling will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm on September 13. The votes will be counted at 5 pm on the same day.

The entire election process would be conducted following strict Covid protocols, the poll panel said. For this, the ECI has directed the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to depute a senior officer to ensure that the instructions regarding containment measures are taken into account during the election process.

Mohammedjan had died of heart attack on March 23 at Ranipet just before the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The 73-year-old Rajya Sabha member represented the Ranipet constituency from 2011-16. He was also the Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare for a brief period.

With numbers on their side, the ruling DMK could win the seat unopposed.