Cabinet okays Rs 2,500-cr scheme for DD, AIR

New Delhi: In a bid to upgrade Prasar Bharati's broadcast infrastructure and network, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a scheme worth more than Rs 2,500 crore for Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the Central Sector 'Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND)' scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore up to 2025-26, which was approved by the CCEA.

"The BIND scheme is the vehicle for providing financial support to Prasar Bharati for expenses related to expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work related to the organization," the I&B Ministry said in a statement.