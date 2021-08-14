Cage Fishing Became A Blessing For The Self-Help Group In Kerala

The pandemic has turned down the lives of the people into a daily survival task for a lot of people, fora bunch of fish farmers from the Scheduled Caste community in Ernakulam district, the cage fish farming became a blessing for them in the dire situation.

Cage farming is part of a different initiative run by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute's Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) (CMFRI). The harvesting was launched by Marad Municipality Vice-Chairperson Reshmi Sanil.

From a 4x4m square-sized cage fish placed in the Maradu-Nettoor backwaters, the self-help organisation 'Puzhayoram' in Maradu obtained 600 kg of pearl spot.

CMFRI principal scientist K Madhu said that theharvested fishes was totally sold off on the location, and the self-help organisation made a profit of Rs 2,73,000 from the 10-month farming, which began in October last year with the planting of 2000 pearl spot seeds.

He said the fish grew at a rate of 380 grammes per kilogramme with a 95 percent survival rate and was marketed for Rs. 450 per kilogramme.

However, the CMFRI had given the team with a free cage, seeds, and feed for the entire farming season, as well as other ancillary facilities, and the institute's researchers had supervised the farmers through all phases of the farming.

In various regions of the state, he said, pen culture and biofloc fish farming were also in development for the community. report by New Indian express