Campaign 'Amrit Generation’ Launched For Children Of 16 - 18 Years

In collaboration with the Meta, WCD minister Smriti Irani launched the Amrit Generation initiative, in which kids between the ages of 16 and 18 are urged to submit reels on Instagram and Facebook to convey their ideas and aspirations.

Irani remarked in her address to the group that India's young will shape the country's future. The Amrit Generation initiative strives to include, motivate, and nurture their aspirations in order to give them the support and inspiration they need to fulfil their potential. They are honoured to collaborate on this important project with Meta India.

In order to promote a feeling of community and inspire others, the participants will be encouraged to consider their goals and what they hope to become when they grow up, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry's explanation of the procedure, participants must make a reel on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag (#) Amrit Generation to showcase their goals. It was further said that the chosen young Indians will also have the chance to visit the Meta office in Gurugram and gain insight from business pioneers and creators on how to fully utilise the potential of a creator economy.