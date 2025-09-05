Campaign to create tribal change leaders

Jharsuguda: Withan aim to create 2 million tribal change leaders across the nation, “Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan” was rolled out in the district under the aegis of Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) and ST & SC Development department of the State government.

A three-day training programme was conducted by District Master Trainers (DMTs) from September 2 to 4 for creating 30 Block Master Trainers and more than 1,500 tribal change leaders across 78 selected tribal villages of the district.

Jharsuguda Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan inaugurated the session.

Jharsuguda Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Administrator Sanjeev Kumar Patel and District Welfare Officer, Jharsuguda, Jayashree attended the sessions along with three District Master Trainers.

The campaign aims to help tribals draw up their own “Village Vision” in participatory rural appraisal technique with the help of Adi Karmayogis (government officials), Adi Sahayogis (doctors, teachers, youth volunteers) and Adi Sathis (SHGs, elders and traditional leaders) along with NGOs who will work as an aspirational blueprint for the District Line departments to fulfil their dreams become reality.

Under the initiative, Adi Sewa Kendras will be set up in each village to act as single point interface for the residents to access various welfare schemes and ensure last mile delivery system.