Canadian Police Shot And Killed Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar , a pro-Khalistan activist from Canada, was shot and killed at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, a city with a large Punjabi population.

Nijjar served as the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara's president in Surrey. Nijjar was connected to the terrorism in India Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a separatist group. He had been a major force in the planning of the Khalistan referendum in Brampton.

Despite his claims that he was working "hard as a plumber" to support himself, he actually took over Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh temple and installed himself as its president. He frequently participated in demonstrations in front of the Indian Consulate General in Vancouver over the past couple of years.

The Indian government previously listed Nijjar as a "wanted terrorist" because of his involvement in a number of violent crimes and subversive operations. Nijjar's name was also included in a list of 40 other terrorists who had been designated by the Indian government.

Nijjar was previously named in a chargesheet by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly planning terrorist operations. For his alleged involvement in terrorist activities in Punjab, India had requested that Canadian authorities take action against Nijjar.