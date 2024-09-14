Cancel ECR’s helicopter tourism, declare it bird habitat: PMK to TN govt

Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and Member of Parliament, Anbumani Ramadoss, has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to cancel the helicopter tourism over East Coast Road (ECR) and declare it as a bird habitat.

“ECR between Chennai and Puducherry is important ecologically and more measures have to be taken to preserve it and must be declared as bird habitat,” said Anbumani Ramadoss.

He said that in November 2023 a helicopter tour was launched from Kavalam above the ECR which disturbed the bird habitat in the region, adding, that after the party wrote several letters against this, the government withdrew helicopter tourism.

He added that the state is again aggressively commencing helicopter tourism which will be ecologically dangerous.

“Commencing of helicopter tourism will be dangerous. It must cancelled with immediate effect,” he said.

The PMK leader said that several migratory birds visit the water bodies along the ECR and also demanded that the government declare the region between Palllikarani to Kozhuveli along the ECR as a bird sanctuary.

He added that the government would get more revenue by declaring the region as a protected bird habitat, adding, that the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary has imposed several restrictions.

The former Union Minister said that if the Tamil Nadu government does not revoke permission for helicopter tourism, it would lead to a massive protest by environmental organisations against the move.