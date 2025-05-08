Cannot Fight With Chinese Weapons: Pakistan Army

Pakistan's army has been thrown into confusion due to India's targeted attacks on its defense systems during Operation Sindoor. Indian drone and missile strikes have exposed the weaknesses of Pakistan’s airbases in Lahore, where Chinese-made security systems, once thought to be strong, have failed to stop the attacks.

It has now come to light that Pakistani forces lack the skills and training to operate the Chinese weapons and equipment, including missiles and bombs, purchased at high cost. Even the Chinese-supplied systems are unable to detect or stop Indian drones and missiles, raising serious doubts about the effectiveness of China-made military gear. Reports suggest that many Pakistani soldiers are now losing confidence and unwilling to rely on such equipment during war.

Chia sold weapons to Pakistan but didn’t train their forces on how to use them properly. This lack of basic knowledge has left Pakistan helpless in responding to India's strikes. As India targets terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan army is desperately trying to protect the terrorists they consider their "brothers."

In a recent counter-move, Pakistan deployed its Chinese-bought HQ-9 air defense system at the borders and attempted missile and drone attacks on India. However, India's S-400 missile defense system effectively intercepted and destroyed many of Pakistan’s missiles and drones in the air.

India even targeted and destroyed Pakistan’s HQ-9 system at the border. This has sparked debate about the reliability of the Chinese equipment Pakistan depends on. As a result, Pakistan’s military position is being questioned.

On social media, discussions have started comparing the HQ-9 system to India’s superior S-400 defense system.







