Can’t hear truth… running away

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition as they staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during his address. “They are running away as they can’t hear the truth,” he said. The Congress-led INDIA bloc parties walked out of the Upper House after Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was denied the chance to speak during Modi’s address.

Replying to the debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, PM Modi said politics of misleading people has been defeated in the general election. "The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth. Those who do not have the courage to face truth, do not have courage to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions.

They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the House," Modi said. Modi also took potshots at the Congress for its statement that the country was bound to grow irrespective of who was in power. Those who ran the government on the auto-pilot mode can only make such statements, he said. In his address, Modi said for the BJP, the Constitution is not just a compilation of Articles, but its spirit and words are very important too.

It acts like a lighthouse for governments, Modi said, adding that the Constitution Day will disseminate the spirit of the Constitution in the country.



Modi said this is the first time in six decades that a government has returned to power after being in office for 10 years. The third term for the BJP-led NDA is to make India a developed and self-reliant nation, he said.

RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned their act of walkout, saying this was an insult to the Constitution. After the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address by a voice vote by the remaining MPs, the House was adjourned sine die.