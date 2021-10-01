Captain 'quits' Congress, reluctant to hug BJP

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday scotched speculation of his joining BJP but said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored.

A day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah which triggered speculation of his joining the BJP, Singh said he would leave the Congress as he had been "utterly humiliated" and was not trusted.

"I will not join BJP (but) I will not stay in the Congress party," the 79-year-old leader said, adding that he was still thinking through his options in the interest of Punjab as security of the state was the predominant priority for him.

Singh, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday. He had resigned as chief minister on September 18 after accusing the Congress of humiliating him.

"I will not be treated in this humiliating manner...I will not take such insults," he said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

Terming the senior Congressmen as "thinkers", who were critical to the future of the party, the former chief minister said the younger leadership should be promoted to implement the plans, which the senior leaders are best equipped to formulate.

Unfortunately, the seniors are being "completely sidelined" which is not good for the party, he said in a statement. Singh's Twitter bio, which read "Army Veteran | Former Chief Minister Punjab | Continuing to serve the State", has no mention of the Congress party.

Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh doesn't mince his words at the dire straits of the Congress party. Singh had left the Congress after a 25-year association over his fallout with Sonia Gandhi.

"There are three people (Gandhis) responsible, one of them is Rahul Gandhi who doesn't even hold any designation, and he is calling the shots...," he said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to stay on as Punjab Congress chief for now, sources say, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reportedly agreeing to withdraw a top appointment in their meeting on Thursday, the first since Sidhu suddenly resigned on Tuesday.

"Sidhu Sahab maan gaye hain (Sidhu has relented)," said sources after the two leaders emerged smiling from the three-hour-long meeting.