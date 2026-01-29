CAQM teams detect 102 road dust violations in Greater Noida

New Delhi: Eight teams constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) detected 102 instances of road dust violations in Greater Noida, noting that the problem remains a significant concern at several locations, an official said on Thursday.

Violations were observed on internal roads, sector roads, and major corridors, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, Gamma, Eta, Sigma, Omicron, Zeta, Ecotech, Knowledge Park and Techzone, as well as on several 60-m, 80-m and 130-m-wide roads connecting key junctions and rotaries, said an official statement.

The eight teams – three from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and five from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) – were tasked to assess visible road dust and the effectiveness of road-cleaning and sweeping on stretches maintained by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The inspection was carried out to review the on-ground implementation of dust mitigation measures and identify gaps requiring immediate corrective action, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The teams covered 35 locations under GNIDA’s jurisdiction and inspected multiple arterial and internal roads. Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs were collected and submitted to the Commission as part of the consolidated inspection report, said the statement.

The inspection found that visible road dust remains a significant concern at several locations in Greater Noida. A total of 102 instances of road dust violations were recorded across the inspected areas, it said.

The findings highlight the need to strengthen mechanical sweeping, increase the frequency of water sprinkling, ensure timely lifting and scientific disposal of dust and debris, and improve maintenance of roadsides, central verges and adjoining areas. In several locations, dust accumulation was linked to inadequate sweeping, movement of heavy vehicles and poor housekeeping of road margins, it said.

The CAQM directed GNIDA and concerned agencies to take immediate corrective action at all identified locations and ensure strict compliance with the Commission’s statutory directions and GRAP measures.

The Commission stressed stronger enforcement and supervision, proper deployment of mechanical road sweeping machines, continuous performance monitoring and fixing accountability for lapses.

Inspection and enforcement drives under Operation Clean Air will continue across NCR to ensure effective dust mitigation and prevent air quality deterioration due to road dust emissions, said the statement.

The CAQM is working on a war footing with all concerned agencies to ensure clean, well-maintained and dust-free roads across the region, said the statement.



