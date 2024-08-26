CBI Conducts Polygraph Tests And Raids In Kolkata Doctor Murder Case And Medical College Corruption Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ramped up its efforts in two interconnected cases in Kolkata: the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and allegations of financial irregularities at the same institution.



On Sunday, the CBI conducted a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the doctor's murder. Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10, a day after the victim's body was discovered in the medical college's seminar hall.



Simultaneously, the CBI launched an investigation into alleged financial scams at RG Kar Medical College under former principal Sandip Ghosh's tenure. The agency's anti-corruption branch searched approximately 15 locations in Kolkata and neighboring Howrah, including Ghosh's residence.



Key developments include:



1. Roy's lie-detection test was performed at Presidency Jail, lasting about four hours.



2. Additional polygraph tests were conducted on other individuals at the CBI's Kolkata office.

3. The agency had previously tested four people, including Ghosh, on Saturday.

4. A team of polygraph specialists from Delhi's Central Forensic Science Laboratory was brought in for the tests.

5. The CBI questioned Ghosh extensively at his home, along with other college officials.

6. Investigations are focusing on allegations of misuse of unclaimed corpses, illegal sale of biomedical waste, and tender manipulation during Ghosh's tenure.

While polygraph results are not admissible as court evidence, they may guide further investigation. CBI officials have indicated that "substantial evidence" has been uncovered during the searches, suggesting significant developments in both cases.

