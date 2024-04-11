CBI Introduces Reporting Mechanism For Sandeshkhali Villagers Amid High Court Directive

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has introduced a dedicated email address, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, to facilitate the reporting of land grabbing and related crimes by villagers in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, according to officials on Thursday. This initiative follows a directive from the Calcutta High Court for a court-monitored CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in the area.

A CBI spokesperson stated, "The District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas has also been requested to give adequate publicity of the said e-mail ID in the locality and also issue a public notice in the vernacular dailies having a wide circulation in the areas as per the Hon'ble High Court's order."

A division bench, led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, instructed the CBI to submit a comprehensive report on the allegations by the next hearing on May 2. Additionally, the court mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas and LED street lights within Sandeshkhali, with the state government directed to provide necessary funds for these security measures.

"In the interest of justice and fair play and for expeditious consideration of various complaints and allegations, an impartial inquiry is required to be conducted," the court emphasized.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision, asserting it as the initial step towards delivering justice to the victims. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging indifference towards victims and protection of criminals like Shahjahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab charges in Sandeshkhali.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, arrested in February for assaulting Enforcement Directorate officials, faces allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, leading to his suspension from the TMC shortly after his arrest.