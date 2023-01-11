CBI raids 50 locations in FCI-linked corruption case; recovers Rs 60L

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered around Rs 60 lakh in cash after raids were conducted on Wednesday across 50 locations in the country on the premises belonging to owners of some rice-flour mills, agents and government officials who are accused of corruption.

The raids were carried out as part of the probe agency's operation against channelised corruption in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) related to procurement, storage and distribution.

The CBI has been working on a specific input which suggested that corrupt methods were underway in the FCI.

On Tuesday, the CBI had arrested a deputy general manager Rajeev Kumar Mishra when he was about to accept a bribe of Rs 50,000 from one Ravinder Singh Khera in Punjab.

The CBI said that two days ago, it had lodged an FIR in connection with the case against 74 people including government officials, private entities, agents and mills owners.

Raids are currently underway in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Two locations in Delhi are being raided by senior CBI officials while in Punjab, raids are going on in Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar.

In Haryana, raids are going on in Hisar and Ambala.