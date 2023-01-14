CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi: CBI raids are underway at deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi Secretariat. Manish Sisodia has given this information by tweeting.

On the CBI raid, Manish Sisodia said,"Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome and I have not done anything wrong.Earlier, they raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even my village.Nothing has been found against me and will not be found because I have not done anything wrong.Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi. "





आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.

इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

This tweet of Manish Sisodia has also been retweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, so far no statement has come out from his side regarding this CBI raid.

Earlier in August last year too, the CBI had raided the house of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.The raid was carried out by the CBI in connection with the investigation of alleged forgery in the Excise Policy, in which raids were conducted at 31 places including the homes of Sisodia and IAS officer A Gopikrishna.