CEC releases notification for fourth phase of elections, nominations to begin at 11am

The Central Election Commission has released the notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in 10 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The states where elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Nominations for the Lok Sabha seats will begin today in the respective states, including AP and Telangana. The last date for submitting nominations is the 25th of this month, and they will be examined on the 26th. Candidates have until the 29th to withdraw their nominations. The election polling will take place on May 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.



Candidates contesting for Lok Sabha seats must submit their nomination papers at the Collectorates, while candidates contesting for Assembly seats should do so at the centers of their respective constituencies. The filing fee for a Lok Sabha candidate is Rs.25,000, and for a Legislative Assembly candidate, it is Rs.10,000. SC and ST candidates are required to pay 50% of this amount.