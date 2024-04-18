Live
- Visakhapatnam: ‘YSRCP is certain to continue in power’
- Ranveer Singh Wows Guests with Spectacular Dance at Aishwarya Shankar's Nuptials
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests New 'Private Mention' Feature for Status Updates
- Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple
- YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank
- VSAT 2024 results released
- National Exercise Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today
- Google Dismisses 28 Employees for Protesting Contract with Israel called Project Nimbus
Just In
CEC releases notification for fourth phase of elections, nominations to begin at 11am
The Central Election Commission has released the notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in 10 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.
The Central Election Commission has released the notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in 10 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The states where elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Nominations for the Lok Sabha seats will begin today in the respective states, including AP and Telangana. The last date for submitting nominations is the 25th of this month, and they will be examined on the 26th. Candidates have until the 29th to withdraw their nominations. The election polling will take place on May 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.
Candidates contesting for Lok Sabha seats must submit their nomination papers at the Collectorates, while candidates contesting for Assembly seats should do so at the centers of their respective constituencies. The filing fee for a Lok Sabha candidate is Rs.25,000, and for a Legislative Assembly candidate, it is Rs.10,000. SC and ST candidates are required to pay 50% of this amount.