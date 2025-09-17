Celebrating the Visionary Leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his 75th Birthday

Heartiest 75th birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. As the first and only Prime Minister born after India’s independence and the second-longest consecutive serving Prime Minister, his vision in action continues to steer our country towards Viksit Bharat in 2047. From a very humble beginning in Gujarat to Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, his 24 years as head of a democratically elected government, either in the state or in the Center, is testament to his self-effort, patience, determination and commitment.

His sound policies from Jan Dhan Yojana to Chandrayaan 3, from Ayushman Bharat to Digital India, from Make in India to Swachh Bharat, from NITI Aayog to Gati Shakti, from Mission Life to International Solar Alliance are all cornerstones of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

Under his leadership, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and the fourth-largest capital market, with the equity market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies rising over 6 times— from about ₹67 lakh crore in May 2014 to nearly ₹460 lakh crore today. Further, the number of unique registered investors has grown 7 times in 11 years—from 1.7 crore in May 2014 to about 12 crore today, holding over 23 crore investor accounts and covering 99.85% of India’s PIN codes barring only 28 PIN codes. This democratisation of capital markets reflects the rise of India’s middle class, with nearly one in four households now investing in equities, underscoring the growing trust in India’s economic future under his visionary leadership.

His global standing amongst comity of global leaders makes every citizen of India proud and inspires us as contributors. May he lead a long and healthy life and continue to lead India further.

