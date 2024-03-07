Live
Central Asian youth delegation in India to witness nation's growth story
New Delhi: A 100-member youth delegation from five Central Asian countries is on a visit to India from March 5 to 13 to witness the country's growth, savour its rich cultural heritage and get insights into the space programme.
This is the second such youth delegation visit from the Central Asian countries to India as part of the initiatives emanating from the first India-Central Asia Summit held virtually in January 2022.
"Youth leaders from different walks of life, achievers and influencers from Central Asia will have the opportunity to see for themselves India's growth, its technological, industrial and research capabilities; get insights into India's space program, as well as, to enjoy India's rich cultural heritage," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.
The programme includes visits to premier research institutions, eminent educational institutions located in Delhi and Ahmedabad such as IIT and IIM, historical sites in Delhi, interaction with 'MY BHARAT' volunteers, calls on Indian dignitaries, and a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Historically, India and Central Asia have enjoyed a continuous exchange of people, culture and ideas.
The initiative aims to expand the imagination of India among the youth of the Central Asian countries and help them get a better appreciation of Indian society, growth, infrastructure, poverty reduction and the changes India has undergone in recent years.
The impression carried back by the young Central Asian delegates from this visit will help them achieve a better understanding of contemporary India.
It will also create a basis for sustained people-to-people interaction between India and the Central Asian countries, the statement noted.
The first such delegation was hosted by India in November 2022.