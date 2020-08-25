Central government should pay GST dues of states: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress has said that the Center has been owing goods and service tax-GST of crores of rupees to the states for a long time and due to its failure, the financial situation of many states has gone awry, so respecting the federal concept, the Center It should be paid soon.

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Gowda, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal of Punjab Government and Karnataka Congress leader Krishna V Gowda said in a joint press conference here on Tuesday that the GST Council is to meet two days later and the Finance Minister of Congress-ruled states owes GST dues from the Center Will demand to pay immediately.

He said that not only the Congress-ruled states but also the BJP-ruled states are facing problems due to non-receipt of this dues, so the central government should immediately return the dues, respecting the federal concept. He said that the GST arrears have stalled not because of Corona crisis but due to mismanagement of the central government. The Center has not paid this money for more than a year. He said that a small state like Punjab owes GST of Rs 4500 crore to the Center while Karnataka is to be paid Rs 13000 crore under this head.

Congress leaders said that the economic situation of the states was going awry due to non-payment of GST dues. At present, many states like Karnataka are facing flood crisis and if they are paid these dues at this time, then the states will be more effective in providing relief to the people.